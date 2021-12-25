Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

