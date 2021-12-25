Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

