Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

