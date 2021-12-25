Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

POAI stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 275,732 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

