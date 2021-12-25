Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Raised to Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.99.

PD stock opened at C$44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.77. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$19.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

