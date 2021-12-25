Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $11.34. 580,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,588. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

