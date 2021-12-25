Polkadex Market Cap Reaches $46.63 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $46.63 million and $363,336.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $10.36 or 0.00020430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.73 or 0.08043170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.30 or 1.00185910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

