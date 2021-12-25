Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. 389,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.42 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 111.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 714.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

