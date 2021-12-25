Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.42

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.42 and traded as low as C$20.56. Points International shares last traded at C$20.57, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$307.38 million and a P/E ratio of -84.65.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

