Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 16,666 Shares

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 16,666 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$39,998.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,000.

PTM opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.45, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

