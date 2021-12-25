Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 16,666 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 16,666 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$39,998.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,000.
PTM opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.45, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
