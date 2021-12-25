Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 3.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 69,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 207,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
In related news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.