Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 3.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 69,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 207,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

In related news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Green stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

