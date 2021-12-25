Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.78

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.78 and traded as high as C$12.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 40,437 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

In other news, Director Paul Goddard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,049.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

