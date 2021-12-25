Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLLIF. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Shares of PLLIF stock remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.