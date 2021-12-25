Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

