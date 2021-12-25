Piper Sandler Comments on ImmunityBio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IBRX stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

