Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

PING opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

