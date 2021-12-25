Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.33

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 4562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Get Photronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,840. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Photronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.