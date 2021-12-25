Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

