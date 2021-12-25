Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

