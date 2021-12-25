Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LITE opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

