Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Global X Aging Population ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth $536,000.

NYSEARCA:AGNG opened at $28.90 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

