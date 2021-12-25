Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

