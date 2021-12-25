Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

