Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 666 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

