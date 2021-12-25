Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Nikola stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

