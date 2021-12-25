Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 75,191 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,191 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cohu worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COHU opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

