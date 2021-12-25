Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 22,752 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.63. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

