Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,250 shares of company stock worth $4,452,513. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

