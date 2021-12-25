Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 16,993 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

