People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

