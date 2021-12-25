Peony Achieves Market Cap of $30.26 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Peony has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $30.26 million and $132,735.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00034728 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 79,536,701 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

