Pendle One Day Volume Reaches $609,513.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and $609,513.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08038352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,679.08 or 1.00178045 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.