PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £123.60 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($163.30).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($81,516.71).

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £126.72 ($167.42).

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 630 ($8.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 642.91. The company has a market cap of £433.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($9.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.13) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.83) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.