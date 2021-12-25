PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

