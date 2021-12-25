Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

PAYX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.24. 2,840,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

