Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Up 0.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 87,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 144,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.