Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.73. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 484,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,540. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

