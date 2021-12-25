ParkinGo Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $551.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 0.99880400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.16 or 0.01294640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

