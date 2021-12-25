Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $311.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.