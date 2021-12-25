Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,792 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,036,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

