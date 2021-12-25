Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

