Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -1.53. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

