Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $157,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIDE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $791.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.