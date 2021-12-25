Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quantum by 22.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quantum by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quantum by 69.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 34.5% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.19 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

