Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target Hospitality by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,348,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $337.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.03. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.