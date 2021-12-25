Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 15,642 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.74. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. As a group, analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.