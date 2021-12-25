Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.31 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.85 or 0.07891209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.04 or 1.00020573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00071765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,402,847 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

