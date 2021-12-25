Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $561.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $566.84. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.77 and a 200-day moving average of $455.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

