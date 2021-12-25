Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $36.20 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

