Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.24% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $43,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

